Controversial adult influencer Mandy Kiss recently got people talking online after clips of her at a tattoo parlour removing the viral image of singer Naira Marley from her thighs

The self-acclaimed former President of Nigerian Oloshos shared clips of herself undergoing a procedure to remove the tattoo of Naira Marley from her body

Legit.ng recalls reporting some years when Mandy Kiss went viral online after she drew the face of the Shepeteri singer on her thighs

Popular social media influencer and skit maker Mandy Kiss has finally yanked off the face tattoo of Soapy singer Naira Marley from her thighs.

The procedure is coming nearly three years after the adult skit maker became a public figure. However, recently Mandy has been seen doing more religious skits as she turns to Christianity.

Controversial adult star Mandy Kiss has finally yanked off Naira Marley's tattoo after giving her life to Christ. Photo credit: @therealmandykiss/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Mandy Kiss, who was born a Muslim, has been seen lately attending white garment churches, Celestial Church of Christ.

Her redemption has not been limited to attending churches alone, as she recently dropped a gospel song.

See the clip trending online of when Mandy Kiss got Naira Marley's tattoo removed from her body:

See reactions that Mandy Kiss' clip stirs

@legit__0031:

"Omo oni isu obo."

@princess_chi_bae:

"From Tattoo To Tattoo."

@danyfundz_:

"Na Jesus she draw now?"

@real_kingannie:

"Tattoo raise to power 2."

@rahmeek_mims:

"New regime New government naira tenure don pass."

@ollawalesofficial:

"Abi dem no dey patronize you again."

@karbie_pearl:

"She’s not ready."

@billi_wealth10:

"She use tatoo cover tattoo, LMAO."

Source: Legit.ng