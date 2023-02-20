Content creator Many Kisss has sparked reactions on social media with recent pictures shared on Instagram

The self-acclaimed ‘olosho' president was spotted in revealing swimwear as she flaunted her massive baby bump

However, Mandy’s photos have since generated mixed reactions online with some people maintaining the pictures were photoshopped

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Controversial content creator Mandy Kiss knows how to set the internet ablaze and she just did that with recent photos shared online.

The self-decorated president of ‘runs girls’ in Nigeria shared swimwear photos on her page that put her massive baby bump on full display for the world to see.

Mandy Kiss flaunts massive baby bump. Photo: @therealmandykiss

Source: Instagram

Mandy placed her hands on the baby bump just like a lot of pregnant women do in their maternity photoshoots.

The ‘adult content’ creator didn’t say much in her caption as she simply accompanied the photos with emoticons suggesting that she is pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the pictures here.

Social media users react to Mandy's post

aikscovy said:

"Olosho dey get belle? This one no take her work seriously."

apholeee__ said:

"Congrats nibo .. I no too trust this girl make she born first."

abimbolateniola said:

"The belle no look real, she just dey do content if una dey believe mandy na oyo una dey."

mackprobeatz said:

"Person wey I see 4 day ago with a flat tummy werey now I don believe the saying don’t believe anything you see on social media."

bianca_anunobi said:

"Abi she just chop fufu finish? Lets be sure cus after that yeye stunt katerina pulled i no dey believe these internet people again."

joephy___ said:

"I no trust this girl ooooo, she fit do anything to trend."

qmarshals said:

"U sure say na belle, e go fit be say she just bring out d belle without scking in."

sandypreneur said:

"Toh! Congratulations to her..whether na edited or not."

BBNaija's Kaena shares baby bump photos

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star, Ka3na, announced her second pregnancy on social media and it raised mixed comments.

The reality show star broke the good news with a series of baby bump photos but some netizens still seemed suspicious.

While many of Ka3na’s colleagues congratulated her, other netizens raised questions about the baby bump and asked for more photos.

Source: Legit.ng