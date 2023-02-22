Nigerian online creator Mandy Kiss continued to trend over her pregnancy rumors, this time in a different light

The self-crowned president of "Runs Girls" disclosed that her baby bump pictures making the rounds on the internet were doctored

However, Mandy went on to attack trolls who shamed her womanhood over the news of her fake pregnancy

The controversial Instagram influencer Mandy Kiss was recently in the news over pictures of herself with a massive baby bump.

The self-acclaimed president of "runs Girls" went viral on all social media because of her alleged pregnancy.

Pictures of Mandy Kisss Credit @therealmandykiss

Source: Instagram

Mandy has come online to claim that the pictures that circulated days ago were photoshopped.

"The photo was photoshopped! But belle go fit me anyways! I will be a mother at d right time. I pranked my friends and my family. I don shock my enemies," she said.

The internet creator also came for those who threw tantrums on her over her fake baby bump pictures:

"I’m a CONTENT CREATOR. I saw so many negative comments about my womanhood, my womb, etc. It’s how you saints are so negative, forgetting that we all do one or two things people don’t know about."

See her post below

Nigerians react to Mandy’s new claims

airnyorlar:

"I said it person wey still do video to Ayra Starr’s song sabi girl few days ago without belle I didn’t get pranked."

iamperryblink:

"Mae dem go argue the rest for whatsapp."

oluwatobi_adekoya:

"Imagine me wey I think say I don see God daughter or God son ."

its_queen4eva:

"I talk am abi I no talk am. I knew it was a prank from on set."

only1_becca_:

"Shebi I talk am say she dey prank say egungun interviewed her of recent but una no believe some still dey fight on top person matter for comment section."

Source: Legit.ng