“I Am a Content Creator”: Mandy Kiss Debunks Pregnancy Rumors Hunts Those Who Bashed Her Fake Baby Bump
- Nigerian online creator Mandy Kiss continued to trend over her pregnancy rumors, this time in a different light
- The self-crowned president of "Runs Girls" disclosed that her baby bump pictures making the rounds on the internet were doctored
- However, Mandy went on to attack trolls who shamed her womanhood over the news of her fake pregnancy
The controversial Instagram influencer Mandy Kiss was recently in the news over pictures of herself with a massive baby bump.
The self-acclaimed president of "runs Girls" went viral on all social media because of her alleged pregnancy.
Mandy has come online to claim that the pictures that circulated days ago were photoshopped.
"The photo was photoshopped! But belle go fit me anyways! I will be a mother at d right time. I pranked my friends and my family. I don shock my enemies," she said.
Actress Wumi Toriola breaks down in tears on IG live, says colleagues are sponsoring bloggers against her
The internet creator also came for those who threw tantrums on her over her fake baby bump pictures:
"I’m a CONTENT CREATOR. I saw so many negative comments about my womanhood, my womb, etc. It’s how you saints are so negative, forgetting that we all do one or two things people don’t know about."
See her post below
Nigerians react to Mandy’s new claims
airnyorlar:
"I said it person wey still do video to Ayra Starr’s song sabi girl few days ago without belle I didn’t get pranked."
iamperryblink:
"Mae dem go argue the rest for whatsapp."
oluwatobi_adekoya:
"Imagine me wey I think say I don see God daughter or God son ."
its_queen4eva:
"I talk am abi I no talk am. I knew it was a prank from on set."
Mandy Kiss: Surprise as self-acclaimed leader of 'runs girls' flaunts massive baby bump, fans not convinced
only1_becca_:
"Shebi I talk am say she dey prank say egungun interviewed her of recent but una no believe some still dey fight on top person matter for comment section."
BBNaija's Ka3na shares baby bump photos
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star, Ka3na, announced her second pregnancy on social media and it raised mixed comments.
The reality show star broke the good news with a series of baby bump photos but some netizens still seemed suspicious.
While many of Ka3na’s colleagues congratulated her, other netizens raised questions about the baby bump and asked for more photos.
