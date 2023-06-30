Nigerian superstar Davido was on the lips of music enthusiasts after he showed concerns about bagging the Grammy awards

A netizen on Tiktok took to the music-sharing app to share his wistful thoughts on the singer getting the international record award

The DMW boss reacted to the post to share similar feeling with the user, as netizens pounced on him with reasons to attack him

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has continued to trend online as netizens find different reasons to drag the singer amid the pregnancy scandals he is facing lately.

One of the viral posts on the Timeless hitmaker captured when he showed interest in about the Grammy Awards.

Davido gets dragged for showing interest in the Grammys Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

A TikTok user took to the music-sharing app to celebrate the DMW Boss and noted their expectation for the singer to bag the highly coveted award soon.

Davido reacted to the post with an hourglass emoji to recognise the similar mind.

See the post below

Davido’s comment on the Grammys stirs reactions

Netizens laughed at the singer and mocked him for his comment. See their reactions below:

bellotoheeb185:

"Not with any track on this album if it was risky I would have said yes but Shey na with unavailable Abi na no competition .ok miracle no Dey tire Jesus sha."

freezofestus1:

"Nah just the image you go just dey see your hand no fit touch am."

___oluwa.pelumi:

"Grammy with UNAVAILABLE? 30bg abeg na ."

ola__mi__de_xx:

"Vivid Imagination ."

harrietuhomesandproperties:

"001 for a reason we love you king ❤️."

obruche_marvel:

"Na werthin Davido Dey do since so make he dey popular he sabi the instudry."

Source: Legit.ng