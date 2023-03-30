Controversial influencer Mandy Kiss, during a live video session, called out actress Funmi Awelewa for unfollowing and ignoring her on social media

Mandy added that she found out later that the actress had been saying false things about her even though she took her like a goddaughter

The influencer made it clear that Awelewa doesn't feed or clothe her and then went on to heap curses on the actress

Popular influencer Mandy Kiss sparked social media reactions with a video where she placed heavy curses on actress Funmi Awelewa.

From indications, the duo used to be so close, on a godmother-goddaughter level, before things went sour.

Mandy Kiss curses Funmi Awelewa in a live video Photo credit: @funmiawelewa/@therealmandykiss

Source: Instagram

It all started after Mandy noticed the actress unfollowed her and, upon inquiry, ignored her.

According to Mandy, she paid it no mind because the actress doesn't feed her, but later learned that Awelewa called her different horrible names behind her back while pretending to be her friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the long video, Mandy asked why the actress doesn't want her to be successful even though she herself is doing well to the point of building a house.

She then laid heavy curses on Awelewa, and the people in the room behind the camera joined her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mandy Kiss' video

didi__aw:

"Dawter vs momma was all I needed to see to ignore this."

everything_queensley:

"Na she Portable suppose marry …she’s just so razz"

kasali__wellls:

"This girl is somehow related to portable. Argue with me"

bisoye11:

"She should expect more of thisbecause why she go take person like Mandy Kiss as her goddaughterhabah."

toluylene:

"Wait ooooo…..they used to be really close ooo.hahaha Tinubu don enter their middle."

qsola_dammy:

"Don’t sha come and apologize later. I don’t want to hear na the devil’s handwork o ehnehn! Odabo "

Mandy Kiss debunks pregnancy rumour

The controversial Instagram influencer Mandy Kiss was in the news over pictures of her with a massive baby bump.

Because of her alleged pregnancy, the self-acclaimed president of "runs girls" went viral on different social media platforms.

Mandy came online to claim that the pictures that circulated days before were photoshopped.

Source: Legit.ng