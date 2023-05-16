Nigerian super musician Paul Psquare got tongues wagging again about his marital affair with ex-wife Anita Okoye

The Afrobeat star celebrated his former wife Anita during this Mother’s Day season, to which netizens had different things to say

The singer shared a picture of his former wife in the company of his three kids while wishing her a beautiful celebration

Nigerian singer and member of the Afrobeats duo Psquare, Paul Okoye, took the internet by surprise when he celebrated his ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Anita Okoye, on Mother’s Day.

His Mother’s Day post about his ex-wife stirred tonnes of reactions because they had a sour separation, and aside from that, he celebrated her a day after the event.

Pictures of Anita Okoye and Paul Okoye Credit: @anita_okoye, @iamkingrudy)

Source: Instagram

The singer shared a picture of Anita in the company of his three kids and wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day, @anitaokoye."

See Paul Okoye’s post below:

Online inlaws make their observations about Paul Okoye's post

juicydiddie:

"Is today Mother’s Day?? Why didn’t he wish her yesterday?? Why belated??"

princess_eko_11:

"Oga respect don de use style miss him ex wife."

sucre_debbie:

"This is how a healthy co-parenting should look like it doesn’t mean they won’t have their lives divorce no be declaration of war na so sane adults life suppose look like because they have kids together not some people commenting rubbish so y’all expect him to abandon his family abi turn to an enemy because marriage no work out? "

omodollars:

"He knows he hurt her ....No Nigerian woman will walk away from a marriage with a rich man just like that. She left for her peace of mind and sanity."

stephjennyek:

"I just dey pity the ifeoma."

dr_queenb33_:

"@iamkingrudy @anita_okoye we Nigerians love both of you and want u guys back what God cannot do doesn't exist. There is no perfect man or woman in marriage, put ur difference aside and remarry,for the long time love you share and for the kids,much love for both of u❤️."

Paul Okoye's bae shares fun video with mum and siblings

Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma was in the news after she shared a video of her family.

Taking to her TikTok page, Ivy posted a fun family video that captured her, her mother and her two siblings dancing.

Ivy explained in the caption of the post that people often wondered why she was so playful and that it was because of her mother.

Reacting, a netizen wrote:

“Money dey enter steady why dem no go happy."

