Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde recently took to her social media page to recount how God saved her from a bandit attack

The actress said she was travelling from Ibadan to Lagos with her daughter when she saw 10 men in army uniforms

The Yoruba film star then urged people to be careful on the expressway while expressing gratitude to God that she got home safely

A personal story by actress Bimpe Akintunde has got Nigerians worrying over the state of security in Nigeria.

The actress stated that she was travelling to Lagos with her young daughter around 5 in the evening. According to her, when she got to the expressway, she saw 10 men in army uniforms shooting directly at motorists.

Actress Adebimpe Akintunde escapes attack on expressway. Photo: @iambimpeakintunde

Source: Instagram

Akintunde noted that she quickly turned back and passed one-way to alert other drivers.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Just Help me Thank God for My life and That of my Innocent Daughter we are back in Ibadan Safe and Healthy but in Shock."

Read her full story below:

Nigerians react

graciousfashionworld:

"Thank God for her and her daughter."

ekedorischioma:

"Safety indeed is of the Lord."

fashiondoctor19:

"They are all over the southern states now, may God protect us from BUHARi's village people."

sleek.mens.wears:

"My mom witnessed it too yesterday, two people were shot dead . May God keep protecting us all."

nellynells__:

"This country problem too much."

sohigh_xy:

"Untimely death shall not be our portion IJN."

cycinnati:

"Road journey na by God's grace."

abokisoja:

"Same thing happened to me 2 weeks ago on my way to Ibadan... had to turn back twice."

freshdude_:

"Na the same country still won carry tinubu as next president…una never see anything."

everythingluxebykelis:

"I was there oooo she wasn't exaggerating at all, it was like a movie, I'm still traumatized. my prayers are with the family of the people they succeeded In kidnapping."

Actress Kemi Afolabi recounts ordeal with traffic robbers

Actress, Kemi Afolabi, was left traumatized after she and her driver were attacked by robbers in traffic.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star explained that the incident happened at Arepo on her way back home from a movie location.

The film star said her driver also took a hit to his head and that her phones and other belongings were carted away.

Source: Legit.ng