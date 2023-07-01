Comedian Woli Arole recently shared a fun video of him and Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen

In the video, Osimhen and Woli Arole bonded like brothers as they were seen rocking the same outfit

Reacting to the video, some netizens expressed surprise at Osimhen's fluency in Yoruba while speaking with Arole

Popular comedian and content creator Woli Arole, who is known for prophesies, recently shared a fun video showing the moment he linked up with Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

In the video, Woli Arole rocked similar outfits as he expressed his pleasure to meet the football star as they conversed in English and Yoruba language.

Woli Arole meets Victor Osimhen. Credit: @officialarole @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed the moment an excited Arole rained prayers on Osimhen as he praised his humility.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Arole wrote in his caption:

"Keep shinning World Star. It’s an huge honor when you say “My Prophet”, I do not take this access for granted. More greatness more glory…. It’s my season of."

Reacting to the video, Osimhen applauded Woli Arole as he wrote:

"Yesterday you took a picture of me as measurement and today you deliveredGenius!!! See you soon my brother✊."

Watch the fun video of Woli Arole and Osimhen below:

Celebrities, fans gush over video of Woli Arole with Victor Osimhen

officialkunleadegbite:

"so victor osimen can speak yoruba? wooow , I never knew ."

awofe34:

"This Osimhen guy is humble sha. Love him. He hasn’t forgotten his roots and doesn’t look like greatness and money will change him ."

iamdtvictor:

"Osihmen is really going to be great mehn……guy is too humble ."

moskeydahtc:

"Wow… victor’s yoruba is nice o… ."

gabrieladoga:

"Our world best Osimhen❤️❤️, you are loved by many, you are our pride and hope of glory. Please just remain humble and hardworking. God continue to bless you."

