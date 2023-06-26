Singer Peter Okoye has shared a fun video of him with football stars Victor Osimhen and Paul Ebere

The singer, who bonded with football stars over the weekend, also shared a video of them playing football on a clean pitch at the Banana Island area of Lagos

The video has left many football fans talking as many found Osimhen, who is a forward playing as a defender

Music star Peter Okoye of Psquare, also known as Mr P, has shared some lovely pictures and videos of him hanging out with football stars Victor Osimhen and Paul Ebere, who are currently in the country.

Peter, who is a close friend of Osimhen, revealed they were all together over the weekend.

Peter Okoye hangs out with Victor Osimhen, others. Credit: @peterpsquare

The singer also shared a fun video of them playing football on a beautiful pitch in Banana Island.

See the pictures, including videos, below:

Netizens react to video of Peter Okoye playing football with Victor Osimhen and Paul Ebere

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video:

amaoge.chukwu:

"It's amazing how MrP could be with a group of youngins, old folks, artists, professors, actors, actresses, musicians, he always fits in as if those are his every day guys!!!."

prinz_ejims:

"Hah 9 Dey defend ."

parkerfelofficial:

"Money good oh."

hyke__ray':

"I think say Peter been dey play like Okocha still dey score like Ronaldinho that year?."

okadigbocassidy:

"Mr P done retire from playing football ⚽️."

ACUMZY:

"In this life way short ehhh, have money,, if not,nobody go send you."

popedumije:

"So na only me for Abuja @victorosimhen9 no come see okay I don see life."

emini_kenzo:

"Baba abeg help us tell am make e come chelsea .

bighelight001:

"You suppose dribble osimhen it would have been an history ❤️."

