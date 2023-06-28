Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, has now sent a message to his wife, Chioma

In a video making the rounds, the 29-year-old American lady assured Chioma that she did not want her husband and did not even know she was also pregnant

Anita’s message to Chioma trended on social media and it got many Nigerians sharing their hot takes

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has now addressed the DMW boss’ wife, Chioma.

In a video message posted on social media, the 29-year-old businesswoman told people to stop attacking her before making it clear that she did not want to have Davido for herself.

According to Anita, she is a very God fearing person and God loves her. She explained that she had no intention of spoiling anybody’s relationship and that she did not even know that Chioma was also pregnant.

Nigerians react as Davido's pregnant side chick Anita tells Chioma she doesn't want him. Photos: @ninatheelite, @davido, @thechefchi

Not stopping there, she made it clear to Chioma that she wishes her well and she doesn't want her husband.

“Stop coming at me, God loves me, I’m very God fearing, I know what happened exactly, I don’t want to ruin anybody’s relationship, I didn’t even know homegirl was pregnant right now, I don’t want your husband, I wish you well on God, no cap, I’m not like that.”

Nigerians react as Davido’s US side chick Anita tells Chioma she doesn’t want her husband

Shortly after Anita’s video message to Chioma about not wanting her husband, Davido, many Nigerians took to social media to share their thoughts.

kom4thzone:

“How do you cheat in the grieving process of your own son???Davido is an alley cat that has no respect for himself or the women he gets with including his wife.how is chioma not scared to have sex with him?a serial impregnator,a clout chaser,bragger and show off..I don’t care how rich he is you’ll have to have really low self esteem to get with him and be with him.yuck!”

6car___:

“If she wasn’t dragggged the other day she won’t be here spillling everrrrything!! I hope the fans are happy!! Y’ll thought she’s a 9ja babe that you will talkk down on and she will keep shushhhh???”

mr_think_about_it_:

“You all defended this spoiled brat to this level of immaturity... A 30yrs old boy going about misbehaving and disgracing his woman Am really disappointed ..Money isn't everything in life .”

Conquerdokubo:

“Davido manhood is for the public. He should just show all of us. Him no get small respect for him wife and family.”

paschal_c_anyanwu:

“Define Hypocrisy. Me: It is defined as when Nigerians would keep on praising Davido and condemning Yul Edochie even after seeing all these bullsh*t.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“This one came spitting fire & brimstone… But keep the wife’s name outta your mouth though,face your “baby daddy” alone!”

rachelwithlove_:

“Why is this woman mentioning chioma now??? Did chioma approach her for anything?? You’d be on your own mourning your son and healing from trauma and a man would still bring disrespect through their side hens on your head for you.”

bbnaija_1:

“@davido you know chioma didn’t want this fame, You forced it on her that time and she had to deal with it. But all you have set that girl up for is drags upon drags upon drags. She doesn’t even deserve it; that girl doesn’t deserve this embarrassmentsssssssssss.”

the_olaedo:

“David done jam sha.”

chyomsss:

“Davido was busy moaning while Chioma was mourning Married her outta pity , she should brace up ooo cos this won’t be the last.”

dr_phili:

“She doesn't have the right to mention Chioma's name. That's an insult, leave her alone. Face Davido and cook him anyway you like.”

Anita Brown shares receipts of her relationship with Davido since 2017

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that US lady Anita Brown called out Davido for getting her pregnant and wanting her to get rid of it.

According to Anita, they met in 2017, and they have been on and off since then. She also added that she never knew he was married.

The 29-year-old US lady also shared receipts online and other messy chats between her and Davido.

