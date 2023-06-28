The American lady pregnant for Davido, Anita has revealed he's angry she put up his phone number

To get back at her, Anita disclosed that the singer shared her old Onlyfans content, which has gone viral

Anita's insistence on dragging the Unavailable crooner has sparked reactions on social media

Shortly after the US lady pregnant for Davido shared the news with receipts, content from her Onlyfans account surfaced.

In a new post, the lady revealed the singer decided to share old content from her Onlyfans to get back at her for sharing his number with the world.

Netizens react as Anita calls out Davido for sharing her Onlyfans content Photo credit: @davido/@ninatheelite

Source: Instagram

Anita also commended the singer for getting back at her and winning the fight.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Anita's new post

Nigerians seem to realise that Anita is on a mission to bring Davido down.

Read comments below:

soloblinkz:

"Lol, make 30BG come carry their new wife abeg, she dey worry"

c.e.e.j.a.y_:

"We rise by impregnating porrrnstars .. If you no like the new motto, go court "

kaayc21:

"Going by the conversations she has put out u can definitely see that this has happened to other naija girls but they have been threatened to shut up but this girl na bone wey hang David for throat."

teeto__olayeni:

"Chioma wear white davido stain am, she wear black davido bleach am"

mznuella:

"When you people went to attack the poor girl what were you expecting??? I love that she’s clapping back and exposing your fav till you guys develop sense and leave her alone."

mrpresidennnt:

"E be like say this girl is on a mission to come and steal, kill, and destroy David just like the Bible said sha. Haaaaaa."

legend.zino_:

"This girl loves the attention she is getting ! This was her initial plan."

teeto__olayeni:

"Hope this babe won't post his seggz tape sha. Akata girls no send o."

lolly_stunting:

"She’s enjoying the clout obviously na why she no gree take the pill "

project_kid_1:

"Wizkid thank you for not bringing shame to us"

US lady Anita says after getting pregnant for Davido, shares messy receipts

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, made headlines after a US lady, Anita Brown, took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

Anita claimed her page was hacked after she had initially revealed she was pregnant for the music star.

In a new development, she retracted her words and boldly revealed that she is pregnant with Davido’s child.

Source: Legit.ng