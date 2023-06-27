Popular Nigerian actor Kunle Remi bragged about his skills recently after being called out by one of his ardent fans

The fast-rising movie star played mindblowing roles in two award-winning films that stood out in 2022

Despite being overlooked by African Magic Viewers' Choice Award (AMVCA), his fans have continued to acknowledge his impact

Nollywood's fast-rising actor Kunle Remi has gushed about his skills after playing mindblowing roles in two award-winning films.

The movie star played the role of Saro in Kunle Afolayan's multi-award-winning 'Anikulapo,' which swiftly became one of the top 10 films in 24 countries on Netflix within a few hours of its debut in 2022 and received widespread acclaim from audiences.

Kunle Remi brags on his acting skills Credit: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Later that year, he played Pastor Jide in Toyin Abraham's 'Ijakumo' (The Born Again Striper), reaffirming his status as a screen god' as the film elicited thought-provoking comments.

Despite being overlooked by the African Magic Viewers' Choice Award (AMVCA) organisers for his starring part in Anikulapo, which received 16 nominations, fans have continued to acknowledge his impact.

A Netizen on Twitter identified as @dubem recently praised Remi's acting abilities.

"@KunleRemi is who the fck he thinks he is... Extremely good jare," she tweeted.

In response to Dubem's comments, the actor restated his self-proclaimed status of:

"Half Human, Full Screen God."

See their post

Kunle Remi's response stirs reactions

Netizens Joined the initial tweet to give the actor his flowers. See their comments below:

@StellaMeribe:

"Any other one is a counterfeit!. Original Idan"

@Pearl10Prisca:

"You are forever our winner. When I saw u as pastor Jide I knew I would be glued to my screen. Well done bro."

@mamsdotcom_y:

"Exactly full screen god... u are too good."

@Sunitasam2:

"The Idan."

Kunle Remi reveals how entertainer gave him candle, oil before his industry break

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that before joining the industry, Kunle Remi was informed by an entertainer who was introduced to him by a friend that he hadn't paid his dues.

While speaking in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, the actor noted that the entertainer he met kept mentioning names to show how well-connected he is.

Remi then went on to reveal that he was told by the man to 'bend over', and it suddenly almost seemed like a good idea with the way it was painted.

Source: Legit.ng