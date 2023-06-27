Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has got many fans excited about the birthday of her two sons, Munir and Khalifa Nwoko

The movie star’s boys were coincidentally born on the same day despite being two years apart and preparations are underway for their party

An impressive video showing the travelling boxes to be used as party packs on their birthday has gone viral online

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has kicked off plans to celebrate her sons, Munir and Khalifa Nwoko on their birthday.

The movie star’s sons were coincidentally born on June 29 despite it being two years apart and she promised to make their party a big one.

Her first son, Munir, will be clocking three while her second son, Khalifa, would be clocking one on June 29. A video showing a bit of their birthday preparations has made the rounds online.

Fans gush over video of travelling boxes to be used as Regina Daniels' sons' birthday party packs. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

In a video posted on Munir and Khalifa’s Instagram pages, huge travelling boxes to be used as birthday party packs were seen on display.

The impressive clip showed a machine printing on the birthday boxes and the tag of the event, ‘Moonlifa 3:1’ was put in fine letters.

The boxes came in three colours of white, blue and red and also had varying sizes. The video was accompanied by a simple caption that read:

“Our souvenir boxes ready for our big day !!!! #MOONLIFA3:1”

See the video below:

Fans gush over video of travelling boxes to be used as party packs at Regina Daniels’ sons’ birthday

The video of the party boxes no doubt impressed many netizens. Despite most of them being adults, they showed interest in also getting for themselves. Read some of their comments below:

princesschinazaofficial:

“This is beautiful ❤️.”

ummujawaadshuaib:

“Wow is one for my baby.”

dharmi_confirmer:

“So beautiful .”

teggyjay123:

“3:1 how many odds . Love this.”

Thonia_a:

“I wanto attend their birthday.”

Official_mirabel24:

“I wish I was invited for the birthday,at least I would get to see Munir and khalifa.”

I_amcaro:

“Massive advance to you and your brother moon .”

flou_rish95:

“wow.....am there already in addy son.”

Officialchristabel1:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Handsome shine on.”

Lady Bianca of our time - Photos of Regina Daniels, hubby and sons in private jet

Regina Daniels once again left her fans envying her lifestyle as displayed on social media.

The movie star has been known to update fans on her luxury lifestyle by posting lovely photos.

In an Instagram post, Regina shared a series of new photos of herself and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, with their two sons, Munir and Khalifa, inside a private jet.

