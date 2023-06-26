A TikTok video showing a father and daughter sitting close together while he pretended to do an interview has become very popular online

In the video, the father started by saying he went for a run every morning and did the washing up, which was meant to test his daughter’s reaction

The father carried on saying more things that are not true in the fake interview until his daughter could not take it anymore and she angrily said it’s a lie and walked off

One of the latest sensations on TikTok is a hilarious video that captured the moment a father and daughter had a mock interview while sitting next to each other on a sofa.

The father, who acted as the interviewee, began by introducing himself and claiming that he had a healthy routine of going for a run every morning and doing the washing up afterwards.

His daughter could not take many of the things her father was saying. Photo credit: @sandrababy8 Source: TikTok

Fake interview from father makes daughter react

This statement was designed to elicit a reaction from his daughter, who knew very well that her father was not telling the truth.

The father continued to make up more outrageous lies in the fake interview, such as saying that he loved to cook.

His daughter tried to keep a straight face, but she couldn't help but roll her eyes and shake her head at her father’s fibs.

The final straw came when the father said began to describe how he met her mother.

His daughter could not stand it any longer and she burst out saying “That’s a lie!” and stormed off the sofa, leaving her father.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Yawblaqq reacted:

"Kids are honest."

@Camille said:

"l am hollering..When she said Cuts."

@Anidzaky95 wrote:

"She couldn't handle the lies...."

@Sanakygjujur commented:

"Omg bless her she was so uncomfotable sitting through the lies."

@sophie also commented:

"This is spicy please. She's raised welI."

@NomadicLife:

"That CUT was soo aggressive."

