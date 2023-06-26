Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is now making headlines for her kindness towards women in the hospital

On Instagram, the movie star shared a video of herself visiting sick women and children at the hospital and also giving them gifts

A number of netizens were touched by the emotional video as they commended Regina for her kindness while others called it a show off

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has now got netizens talking after she paid a visit to sick women and children at the hospital.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star posted a video of herself interacting with many sick women and children at the hospital in Asaba.

The touching video showed several convalescing kids as well as heavily pregnant mothers who were pleased to have the actress in their midst.

Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels visiting sick women and kids in hospital. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina was also seen giving out money and food items to the ailing mothers and kids in the hospital wards.

In the caption of the video, the actress explained that visiting the hospital was a touching experience for her and she went ahead to sympathise with those admitted there.

She wrote:

“I visited the Asaba specialist hospital. It was a very touching experience as I saw the urgent need for the equipping of hospitals in Nigeria with good medical facilities, where lives can be saved without being referred abroad. I also interacted and gave my little support to the expecting and newly mothers. I pray that all the women both the weak and the strong, will deliver like Hebrew women with healthy babies ❤️.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to emotional video of Regina Daniels visiting sick women and children at the hospital

Shortly after Regina Daniels shared the video from her visit to the hospital online, it drew a series of comments from some of her fans and celebrity colleagues. A few others however called the act a show off.

Read some reactions below:

peterpsquare:

“Bless u my dear❤️.”

lindaosifo:

“Bless you beautiful .”

__belisha:

“If you campaign for governorship in the coming years, I’d gladly support you. I love how you’ve evolved into a leader and a woman of impact.”

viraliciousvee_:

“Beautiful... But i'd rather not record .. but thats for my own personal perception... Not everyone would agree sha…”

kordlyn:

“I’m actually proud of the woman you’ve chosen to Be.”

pweettysassy:

“Am not a fan of showing off but am moved by ur show off .. keep this up.”

Amarachi_blessing1:

“See if your husband campaign for president I will gladly vote because this is what we need in society love and care a leader that understand the affliction of his people.”

Useful_herbs:

“You’re doing well my dear, spreading love and putting smiles on their faces. God bless you.”

uniquely_tastey:

“God bless you Regina. You have shown that you don't need to be 30 years to have compassion and wisdom. May God bless your efforts in making humanity great.”

