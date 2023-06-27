At the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion on June 26, Doyin had a go at Adekunle and called him terrible names

According to her, the young man owed his mum an apology for discarding the home training she gave him

In a tweet on her page, Doyin clapped back at netizens dragging her for daring to bring Adekunle's mum into the drama

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin, while calling out Adekunle for being a terrible person mentioned that he owed his mum an apology.

The media personality noted that Adekunle's mum must have given him the required home training, but he chose to throw it in the gutter.

Doyin reacts as netizens drag her for Adekunle Photo credit: @officialadekunleolopade/@officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

Doyin's statement has earned her backlash on social media with netizens pointing out that she should not have brought Adekunle's mum into the matter while dragging him.

See tweets from people calling Doyin out

@UnjieRoyal:

"All this will turn into Adekunle’s favor. Y’all will watch him go higher and higher. Your heart is dark, your soul is bitter. Deji Eloswag Dotun and Co had a lot to say about you, yet it’s Adekunle you want to come for. May you never trip in life."

@princess_bowale:

"If you think Adekunle owe his mum an apology, then your own mother should be ashamed of herself for not training you to understand that you don’t talk about other people’s mothers anyhow."

@TWEETORACLE:

"If Doyin actually had a semblance of Home Training then she would never have brought Adekunle's mom into this. That's a terrible Low. I am so disappointed in her. THUMBS DOWN!"

@ODOGWUQUEENDIVA:

"Doyin you went too far by bringing his mum into this , Adekunle gossiped , Doyin gossiped even Allyson gossiped!!! "

Doyin claps back amid criticism over statement about Adekunle's mum

Not to cower in the face of backlash, the BBNaija star took to her Twitter page to address the issue.

Doyin noted that she did not insult Adekunle's mum and only stated that he owed her an apology.

"I never insulted his mum. My words were “he owes his mum an apology for throwing her home training in the gutter” In other words, she trained him but he neglected the training, so he owes her an apology. If English is your problem, this is a good chance to go back to school."

Netizens react to Doyin's tweet

Netizens react to Doyin's tweet

The reality star's tweet sparked mixed reactions with most people insisting she was wrong about her statement.

Read some comments gathered below:

@0m0lara:

"Something deserves no further comments!"

@Naijasinglegirl:

"Regardless it was still an unnecessary & disrespectful statement to make. We can attack people but involving their parents indirectly or directly is below the line. Put yourself in his mum shoes, how would she feel if she watched that?"

@Shiningstars100:

"Who raised you??? You become the most powerful version of yourself when you learn to control your emotions. If you let your emotions lead you, it’s only a matter of time before you crumble. Wisdom is profitable to direct."

@yhettyqueen1_:

"And that’s not you insulting the mum?"

@the_IyunAde:

"If you ever mention someone’s parents while insulting the person, you’re indirectly insulting the person’s parents. You’re a Yoruba girl and you should know better. Stop behaving like you aren’t trained."

Chichi accuses Deji of sleeping with old women to fund his lifestyle

Fans were in for another drama on the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reunion as former housemates Chichi and Deji engaged in a heated argument on the show.

While explaining what led to her fallout with Deji, Chichi slammed the latter. She narrated how he made her spend the night with him.

It became a heated exchange after Chichi clapped back at Deji, accusing him of sleeping with old women to sustain his lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng