Amid rumours of alleged cheating, Banky W and his wife have remained unbothered

The singer turned pastor went to church and preached to his congregation, turning a blind eye to the reactions online

Adesua posted a promotional video on her page and Banky went to her comment section to gush over her

To the relief of fans, Banky W and Adesua's marriage is not headed for divorce despite the alleged cheating scandal.

The singer turned pastor and his wife have been subjected to different controversial takes on social media and they have finally shut the rumours up.

Banky W and Adesua gush over each other online Photo credit: @adesuaetomi

Adesua posted a promotional video on her Instagram page, and her husband took to the comment section to gush over her beauty.

The mum of one also got into the mood and noted that her husband takes great care of her.

See the exchange below:

"I know this is a Huggies ad but ah ahn! Susu of the most High! Susu Sunshine!!! Why so fine? ❤️❤️❤️ @huggiesnigeria una well done o jare."

"@bankywellington Lmaooo. Spinnn me babyyyy. It's cause you take such great care of me❤️❤️.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Adesua and Banky W's exchange

The couple's exchange sparked mixed reactions on social media, but their fans expressed joy at the update.

Read comments gathered below:

vanchizzy:

"I love this. If you're not married yet, then you won't really understand what marriage is about. If you wanna bring up the cheating thingy under my comment, please come with evidence that the cheating story is true. Daalu nu."

iamdondozzy:

"They would have avoided this. That's how Funke and hubby were doing. You are clean, stay clean. Leave online gara gara."

shakar_el:

"Toxic people no go happy about this … they want sad news , they are hungry for sad news to continue their parents legacy of witchcraft "

princessccynthia:

"These people are rooted in Christ. Devil online knock on another door. When you have a stay in God the devil will come to check you out. Love them both."

slim_naya:

"Them no dey put mouth for man and woman matter ooo!!"

opu_piz:

"Something wey Alex and Fancy do for socio medium tire until code break….it is well."

amazing_que:

"Where is jeanlover?wer he she run go?"

ife_luv12:

"I hope y’all will rest now."

Banky W and Adesua spotted in church as he says the devil is a liar

Despite the controversy over the rumour that Banky W allegedly cheated on his wife, the singer-turned-politician and pastor showed up in church.

During his sermon, Banky told the congregation that the devil did not want them to listen to the message he was about to preach.

According to him, there was an attack when he started the series he had been preaching and up to that moment, presumably referring to the cheating allegations.

