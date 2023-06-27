Funke Akindele sparked reactions with a new post on Twitter which earned her colleague, Toyin Abraham drags on social media

The mum of two in her tweet urged people not to waste their energy envying other people

According to Funke, the sky is big enough for everyone to fly, hustle, and be successful at it

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, in a tweet, reminded netizens that someone's win should not push them into envy.

The filmmaker noted that everyone would have a share of success as the sky is big enough for hustlers to fly.

Netizens drag Toyin Abraham over Funke Akindele's tweet Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@funkeakindelejenifa

Source: Instagram

The mum of two also added that admiration is allowed while one prays for success, but envying successful people is just a waste of energy.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's tweet

A lot of people agreed with the actress' post and most people concluded it was directed at her colleague Toyin Abraham.

Read comments below:

ife_anyi44:

"Aunt Ijakumo Catch your sub "

dr_phili:

"No Funke Akindele slander will be tolerated. She said it all. Also she worked hard to get to where she is now."

kemisola_banks:

"Aunty Toyin she’s talking to you "

olanrewaju_s.d:

"Actually , Funke and Toyin are miles incomparable, Funke is way ahead."

iam_rayberry:

"I will rather channel all the energy into hard work rather than envy anyone… “The sky is big enough.”

officialaisha05:

"Hmmmm what In the Ijakumo is this "

absexy22:

"Those of you phools mentioning Toyin are just delusional. Toyin can never be Jealous of Funke cause she knows Funke is her boss at all levels whom she admires and respect so much."

sirclem2:

"There is always ijakumo on bukka street."

_hey_papito:

"Be like say na Asiwaju baby get this sub..straight from the oven,as e dey hot.Madam born again strippper,kindly collect ur sub in peace biko."

izuchukwu_damilare:

"Toyin did you hear ? "

sunnyecheleofficial:

"Yes!!!!!!! We know who get the shade"

Source: Legit.ng