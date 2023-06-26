A Nigerian makeup artist, @anniprobeauty, recently shared a clip of his owambe Saturday with his girlfriend

In the video, the couple were seen in white and blue matching outfits, with the lady dressed in a short dress

However, several internet users have voted down her look, with some questioning the rationale behind the style

While the edge of daring fashion is upon us, not everyone is a fan of revealing outfits - especially when it comes to owambe.

One lady recently got criticised over her decision to wear an extremely short dress to an owambe event.

Lady's mini dress sparks mixed reactions Credit: @anieprobeauty

Source: Instagram

Makeup artist, @anniprobeauty, posted a video that showed him and his girlfriend all dressed up for an owambe function - both in matching asoebi.

While he donned an agbada ensemble, she sported a corset bodice mini dress with a side draping.

Watch the video below:

Social media users vote down lady's mini dress asoebi

However, it appears not everyone was pleased with the length of her dress.

Check out some comments below:

anita_anets:

"What in God’s name in this dress? Decency aside, what about ur personal comfort?"

ade___damola1:

"The material she suppose use to make the gown long and suitable for owambe she use ham do side tail."

meerah_ideas1:

"See as man cover everywhere but PRECIOUS JEWEL reveal almost everything."

africanbadgirl__:

"Why do you people sew very short gowns for owambe."

oskijay:

"Nahh there is no goals here. Can’t let my girl out with this kind of gown (mini skirt ) to a wedding ffs."

joepearl1:

"May I not marry a man that will let me wear such thing and follow him to an occasion wey no be club."

