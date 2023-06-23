The Big Brother Naija reunion that aired on June 22 was chaotic after Phyna launched a verbal attack on her colleague Chichi

The show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was at the centre of it all, and he shared photos of dramatic moments

The host also shared photos of himself looking helpless and exhausted on his chair

The BBNaija reunion host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had a feel of the hot drama that went down on June 22.

The TV host was at the centre of the vile and violent exchange between Phyna and Chichi and he took to social media to express his feeling.

Ebuka shares photos from chaotic reunion Photo credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka sat on his chair, looking exhausted and helpless amid the drama. He also shared photos of moments from the drama filled episode.

The TV host wrote:

"*deep breath* "

Netizens react to Ebuka's post

Fans of the TV host sympathized with him as some of them called for justice for him on the job.

jountiz:

"Finally, Ebuka don see wetin pass am... Baba just humble!"

impressions_by_g:

"2nd to the last slide is Ebuka tired of his children . I have kids so I know the feeling."

officialdayo_:

"Ebuka hope you go wear bulletproof this night "

skyridertk:

"We must demand Justice for Ebukathese Biggies babies are a handful."

keliskaf:

"When Ebuka pose this way just know that the matter over him"

queenzybelmakeover:

"Ebuka shey this Wahala no come too much like this "

declectic:

"Let the host breeeeeeveeee."

_.faithhyy:

"E reach to take deep breath, na today reunion start,."

Phyna blasts netizens telling her to act classy

Social media was abuzz with reactions over the reunion episode on June 22, and as netizens called out Phyna over the vile and unnecessary attack on Chichi.

The BBNaija winner went on a long rant and shared screenshots of her conversation with netizens on Snapchat, urging her to be classy and ignore the drama.

Phyna insulted every lady who reached out to her, fan or not and told them to stop forcing her to be classy.

