In a video trending online, the interviewer addressed a question to numerous American actors, artists, and comedians

The question was to know their perspectives on which celebrity they thought was really good in bed, dead or alive

American Actress Serayah McNeil has said that she thinks Nigerian music artist Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is good in bed.

This was mentioned by the screen diva at the celebrity version of Steamy Hot Issues, in which different actors, artists, and comedians were asked similar questions.

American actress Serayah shares her thoughts on Wizkid's bedroom skills Credit: @serayah, @wizkid

In one of the viral videos, the interviewer asked which celebrity they thought could delight someone in the bedroom.

Serayah responded by mentioning Wizkid after initially hesitating due to the backlash she fears her comment may generate.

The Empire actress, well known for her role as Tiana, stated:

"I feel like I’m gonna get in trouble for this answer. [Pauses] Wizkid. That question came out of nowhere, honey."

Watch her talk below

Internet users react to Serayah‘s answer

Nigerians laughed at the video while making fun of Wizkid's bedroom expertise. See their comments below:

stemrt_j:

"Everybody just won have a taste of IDAN D**k … IDAN good for field."

leo_david_ayooluwabami:

"Biggest bird for a reason ."

lord_smith_mso:

"Make una no stress IDAN ooo."

alanu_toorich:

"Na Boy Full Machala Body❤️."

blaqq_lucygirl:

"Abeg make una leave our daddy Popsy for us na."

real_life_ng72:

"Center forward another little Bird ❤️."

wahalanetwork:

"And Machala don confirm say him dey play all positions for field."

Wizkid breaks silence amid new and old cats drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid was unbothered by the ongoing drama about the new and old cats in the music industry.

The drama, which started on Thursday, June 8, saw DMW label boss Davido, in an interview, describe Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as a new cat while placing him in the same category with Fireboy DML, Asake and Rema.

However, Wizkid chose not to comment or throw shades as he took to his social media timeline to reveal that he’s dropping a new song soon.

