Iyabo Ojo got her fans and colleagues wishing they were in love with a new video she shared on her page

The veteran actress shared a video of a moment with her man Paulo and she was all over him like a teenager in love

Iyabo's comment section was filled with comments from her fans and colleagues, urging her to have mercy on them

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Veteran actress Iyabo Ojo and Paulo's love keeps waxing stronger and she never fails to showcase their moments.

In a new post on her page, the mum of two laid by her man's side and sang along to a gospel tune.

Iyabo Ojo tensions social media with video Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Paulo who was engrossed in something else, occasionally turned to feature in the video.

Shortly after, the actress smouldered her man in kisses, like a teenager in love.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Iyabo Ojo captioned her post with:

"Let the couple breathe #iypaulo. Me & Mihe @pauloo2104"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

Most reactions in the actress' comment section begged her to have mercy on them while gushing over her love.

Read some comments gathered below:

enioluwaofficial:

"Let The Single Breathe! Aunty Iyabo, Uncle Paulo. Pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee We Are Begging!❤️"

samklef:

"This kind live Dey sweet me I Dey jealous o!"

gorgeousnk_oz:

"What's all this, na. Singles can not even come and look around on IG again."

tiwwiofficial:

"No suffocate the single pringles ooo auntie Iyabo e shora yin ooo ahn ahn "

sparklebelle_:

" Let the singles breathe No, apply more pressure ❤️"

havilahdivas101:

"Let me goan sing with My Pacifier @iyaboojofespris you cannot stop me from breathing."

its_tegadominic:

" Sai na wao, every morning problem, let us breathe iya mi."

pdf_hairs:

"Imagination don kee me "

therealbigbaaaby:

"You see rubbing my man’s head is a profession i learnt from heaven, but where's the man."

Online in-laws claim Iyabo Ojo as she speaks Igbo in funny TikTok video

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo might just be ready to get her Igbo name and title from her lover, Paulo's tribe.

The mum of two shared a TikTok video where she lip-synced perfectly to an audio made in Igbo language.

From indications, the person who made the audio was lamenting that her makeup was been done with a filter, and Iyabo played the part well.

Source: Legit.ng