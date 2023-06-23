Skit maker Comedian Oga Sabinus has stirred reactions with a new video of him rocking a mascot costumes

The funny man, who said it was his new hustle, claimed he also saw Zlatan Ibile, Masterkraft and Don Jazzy in mascot costumes at an event in Lagos

Sabinus' funny video has since stirred reactions from many celebrities, including Zlatan and Masterkraft

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Much-loved skit maker and content creator Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus' has added a side hustle to his profession as he was seen in a new video dressed in a mascot costume.

Sabinus, in the clip, claimed money was no longer coming from comedy, as he revealed the amount he made as a mascot for children at an event in Lagos.

Sabinus claims he saw Don Jazzy, Zlatan Ibile and Masterkraft at an event. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

He further claimed Mavin label boss Don Jazzy, Zlatan Ibile, and Masterkraft were also into the hustle.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Celebrities, fans react to Sabinus' video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Zlatan Ibile commented with a laughing emoji.

See other reactions below:

masterkraft:

"WaHala !!!!! Small side hustle wey we Dey explore na him u go expose …. ."

officialyemielesho:

"Chai which Kain mascot I fit wear like this ."

womzie:

"Sabi and update na 5&6 ."

oops_girlie:

"@donjazzy I know say that back I see na your own. My eye no lie ."

theoganelson:

"Them almost catch Zlatan ."

rhema_aghogho:

"This costume too fit you it’s your perfect size ."

kingjabin:

"So update like this dey and I no know ."

djspicey:

" investor don change work oo."

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Make you no use this thing I go still know say na you Lolllll"

officialdammyvce:

"This one just cast update... Mtcheeewww."

royalboing:

"Make you let person sleep this night o I don tire for you."

Sabinus marks Father's Day

Legit.ng previously reported that Sabinus caused a buzz after joining in this year's Father's Day celebration, which took place on Sunday, June 18.

The funny man shared some cute pictures on his social media timeline, describing himself as the father of the next biggest clown ever.

In his words:

"Happy Father’s Day To Sabinus The Father Of The Next Biggest Clown Ever Loading."

Source: Legit.ng