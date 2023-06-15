Iyabo Ojo is known for her hilarious TikTok videos, and she recently shared one that sparked reactions

The actress lip-synced to a TikTok audio of an Igbo woman getting her makeup done with a filter

Netizens are impressed that the mum of two got the words right even though the audio is in Igbo

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo might just be ready to get her Igbo name and title from her lover, Paulo's tribe.

The mum of two shared a TikTok video where she lip-synced perfectly to an audio made in Igbo language.

Iyabo Ojo shares hilarious TikTok video Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

From indications, the person who made the audio was lamenting that her makeup was been done with a filter, and Iyabo played the part well.

The actress captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Oya my inlaws make una come subtitle."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

Many people found the actress' video hilarious, and the Igbos in her comment section commended and even claimed her.

Read the reactions below:

toyin_abraham:

"Aunty Iyabo iyawo Igbo."

_realjudyy

"Wahala!! Aunty iyabo is officially one of us henceforth!! The lip sync is a :100."

tems_beauty_empire:

"You don dey speak your husband language, sexxy momma."

chinonye656:

"You will be making us laugh anyhow and forget that the price of fuel is still high."

iamdrrommel:

"I thought I’d seen it all with you? Nne Biko."

able5803:

"With this kind of woman HBP is far from the home, @pauloo2104 u get comediane. Good woman hard to get oo, this woman is one in a million. Love u aunty Iyabo."

bolatito_ajokeade:

"Am coming to collect your phone mamii am at ur doorstep already"

trinah__hairs:

"Our wife we no do mistake marry you at all. We love you ❤️❤️"

weweo:

"Get your Imo state , specifically Orlu friends this one is deep."

Iyabo Ojo shares photos with Paulo and Tiwa Savage

Iyabo Ojo's post calling out the Lagos state government over her tax statement sparked different reactions online.

Even though the actress was expected to pay N18m within seven days, she decided to continue her life unruffled and unbothered.

In a new post on her page, Iyabo shared photos and gushed over the superstars in it.

Source: Legit.ng