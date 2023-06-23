A video of popular crossdresser Bobrisky making N500 notes rain at a party is trending on social media

In the video, Bobrisky could be seen vibing to a song by KWAM 1 as he happily sprays a female showing her moves on the dance floor

The video has since stirred reactions as many said Bobrisky's expensive lifestyle was the reason behind crossdressing popularity in the country

Popular crossdress Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, better known as Bobrisky or Mummy of Lagos, is known for storming events in grandeur.

Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut recently shared a fun video of Bobrisky at a party, and it has left netizens talking.

Bobrisky vibes to Fuji song.

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, the crossdresser was seen making N500 notes rain as he vibed to a song by veteran Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1).

Bobrisky took centre stage at the party as he seemed to enjoy the attention.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Bobrisky making N500 notes rain at a party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

iamdikeh:

"He’s one of the biggest Lagos girls ."

house_of_onyielle':

"This guy used the female gender more the original gender eg me."

charmingcharjoe:

"That's why the cross dressing thing is brewing in Nigeria."

"that’s to tell you the An** is also consistent in collecting. if you know, you know. alot of bending going on for years ."

"I no even do girl reach Bob , NAwa."

"This is a proof that you if you live a lie for so long it becomes your reality. It’s crazy but then it’s the world we are now. Senior man Idris ."

"Truth be told, she’s been trying for himself."

"I told someone this same thing two days ago, even if na fake life, is not easy to maintain it for years now ."

Bobrisky shares his dating experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky turned to social media to express his displeasure with Lagos boys, claiming that they don't like to brush their yellow teeth.

Bobrisky stated that the lads in Lagos State, Nigeria, are attractive but dislike brushing their yellow teeth.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the men in Lagos State for not brushing their teeth.

Source: Legit.ng