2020 Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson, recently revealed she got a tattoo on her derriere

The ivory beauty shared a photo of the tattoo and a video which captured the process of getting the artwork done

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings, as one report claims the tattoo cost her N17 million

Nengi Hamspon got social media users in their feelings after sharing an update about her new tattoo with fans.

BBNaija Nengi got a new tattoo. Credit: @nengiofficial

The 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the floral-themed tattoo colourfully imprinted on one cheek of her derriere.

Nengi also posted a time-lapse video which captured the moment the London tattoo artist went to work on her bum.

Watch the video below:

Blogger, Sabiradio reposted the video with a caption which claimed the tattoo cost the reality TV star a whopping N17 million.

Legit.ng reached out to the tattoo artist about the cost of the work, but at the time of this report, no confirmation has been made.

Social media users share thoughts on Nengi's new tattoo

jessicaakhan:

"This needs a brave girl, who do you display your bum bum to a man and just lie there comfortably on your tummy. I'd be so uncomfortable with a man busy on my working on my bum."

ms_hauwanatu:

"Nengi can do whatever she likes, i just love her intelligence."

precious.onoh_:

"It’s giving it’s her life and it’s got nothing to do with me‍♀️ I’m still looking for who will dash me the 17 million so why should I have an opinion on how someone spends their 17 million moreover it’s not my body."

_scarlett_avery:

"Osheeyyy cardi twin."

onyinyenzelu:

"The fact is still fact,there is no way, a responsible lady will take her money to just tattoo her body with that huge money,A wife material can't do such, never, never, that thing you are waiting for me to type,forget it."

joy_prosper:

"Giving Cardi B vibes."

herroyalmajesty_labby:

"It’s giving Cardi B vibes plus it’s beautiful though."

itsonyekachigbo:

"She is definitely covering something."

BBN Nengi's red look leaves fans gushing

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Nengi Hampson, has wowed her fans with some new Instagram uploads.

The Lockdown star shared photos in which she sported a head-to-toe red ensemble inspired by Nicki Minaj

In the snaps, the ivory beauty donned a red bedazzled sheer dress, revealing a red bodysuit underneath. The mermaid look featured a floor-length flounce.

