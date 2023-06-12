Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky Okuneye shared his thoughts on Lagos men while emphasising why he will never date one

The Mummy of Lagos, as he is fondly called, made the announcement on his Instagram page, which he linked to oral dental hygiene

Bobrisky claimed that Lagos guys have an incurable bad oral care and that many of them had 'yellow teeth’

Controversial Nigerian influencer Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has turned to social media to express his displeasure with Lagos boys, claiming that they don't like to brush their yellow teeth.

Bobrisky revealed this in a post on his official Instagram account which has been deleted. He allegedly stated that the lads in Lagos State, Nigeria, are attractive but dislike brushing their yellow teeth.

Pictures of Bobrisky Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the men in Lagos State for not brushing their teeth.

"I have one problem with Lagos boys, they look so good, yeah, but they don’t brush their yellow teeth. I’m tired. Is it until we force you to brush your teeth ni? Grown men wey don get hair for prck" he stated.

In his caption, he wrote

"Is it until we force you to brush your teeth ni"Grown men wey don get hair for prck why?"

See his post below

Internet users react to Bobrisky’s outcry

domingo_loso:

"You're part of the Lagos boys bro ."

ladyque_1:

"Wetin you dey find for your fellow man teeth ."

kennedyexcel:

"Werey don dey advice his fellow men are you not one of them ."

stinkkmii:

"He’s not lying, 95% of Lagos men got bad breath, their teeth’s are stained ne brown asf, they only know how to smoke and pop champagne but can’t take care of their oral hygiene, some open mouth like this you go faint."

henri_hoover:

"I feel attacked e don tey I brush and I no even dey Lagos."

Source: Legit.ng