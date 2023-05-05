Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has once again kept netizens entertained with his recent post on social media

In a video making the rounds online, the socialite was seen cooking and he explained that he only uses table water to cook

Bobrisky’s statement amused a number of netizens as many of them laughed hard over the video

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again given netizens something to talk about with his recent video on social media.

The socialite who is known to entertain netizens on his Snapchat page recently posted a video of himself cooking in his home.

Bob was seen boiling a huge pot of meat with bottled water and he went ahead to explain to netizens why he did that.

Fans react to funny video of Bobrisky bragging about using table water to cook. Photos: Bobrisky / Snapchat

Source: Instagram

According to Bobrisky, he does not use tap water or ‘pure’ water to cook, only table water. He said:

“I use to use table water to cook, I don’t use tap water and I don’t use pure water, I use table water to cook.”

See the funny video below:

Netizens react as Bobrisky brags about only ever using table water to cook

Bobrisky’s video went viral online and it sparked a series of reactions. Some of them noted that he had just created a new TikTok sound while others noted that he is a funny person. Read some of their comments below:

biose_blessing_:

“Bob nor dy ever lack content. Please give shim shim accolades ”

ojiecarter_:

“They should taste raw meat water? This boy don crase.”

Onlybigg_e:

“Taste what, is that not raw meat , God abeg”

onifadeoluwabukola8:

“Bob is actually a comedian”

tolu.og:

“New sound alert for sure ”

oui__ner:

“ how many will be enough to wash Ugu please?”

lizgemstone:

““I use to use “ English go cause wahala”

Ellakoko3:

“Na bottle water you take boil that strong canda meat?? such a rich man-she ”

likavogue:

“What do you use to wash vegetables? Table water??”

Source: Legit.ng