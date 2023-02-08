A content creator identified as Kopa Respect has shared a funny video where he pranked singer Portable Zazu

Kopa Respect created mild drama at the singer’s restaurant in Sango Ota, Ogun state as he refused to settle his bill

Portable was, however, willing to let him go without paying before the content creator confessed it was a prank

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian street pop singer Portable Zazu continues to win hearts with his action irrespective of his controversial lifestyle.

This comes as Portable once again showed his generous side when a content creator Kopa Respect created a scene at the singer’s restaurant at Sango Ota, Ogun State.

Video shows the moment Portable was pranked. Credit: @kopa.respect @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video which has gone viral online, Portable was seen querying Kopa Respect over his refusal to pay his bill after consuming food at the restaurant.

The content creator in his defence insisted he was given a different bill from what he ordered, which stunned everyone present.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, Portable went on to let the content creator leave without paying.

Towards the end of the video, Kopa Respect confessed it was a prank which left everyone including Portable laughing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as content creator pranks Portable

See some of the reactions below:

itz_pels:

"Portable even understands customer service than most of this vendors and entrepreneurs wey go school."

gf_xxo:

"As portable ya werey for real life. Naso he get good spirit. Kudos to him for handling the situation well even tho it’s a prank ❤️."

lahyor_yinks:

"E say do you know me I’m portable Zazu, Federal government liability."

ehicenella:

"Potable is way calmer than I thought."

jay_scotch_autos:

"You get mind go prank werey Portable ."

prime_d_vibe:

"That guy drink 2 odogwu finish still stand and still dey reason well ."

sagz_77:

"Werey with good heart ."

simply_rhoyalty:

"Did you eat turkey ."

Portable tells Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy to support upcoming artists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable called on the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to collaborate with upcoming stars.

In a viral video, Portable bragged about how upcoming artists are the ones in possession of new music beats.

Speaking about Wizkid in an interview with Timi Agbaje, the Zazu crooner advised the singer to reach out to those in the trenches. He also revealed Davido promised him a song verse that would help him blow.

Source: Legit.ng