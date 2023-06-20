In a hilarious TikTok video shared by @Blackgoldmogwe, a little boy was caught on camera attempting to repair a big TV that he was waiting for the engineer to fix

The video captured the moment when his father interrogated him, questioning what he was doing, as the boy innocently tried to figure out how to repair the TV

He screwed and loosened its parts, as his effort gained attention online, with one person suggesting that the parent align him with the engineering profession

The footage showcased the child's curiosity and determination as he tried to figure out the inner workings of the television by tinkering with its components.

The video has garnered attention online, with one viewer playfully suggesting that the boy's talent should be recognised, likening him to the renowned innovator Elon Musk.

The amusing clip highlighted the young boy's inquisitive nature and his willingness to take on challenges, sparking both laughter and admiration from viewers.

Reactions, as little boy attempts to repair big TV

@amydlongolo,

@amydlongolo said:

"Make sure you endorse his profession. This is our very own Elon Musk ."

@asaph_23 noted:

"As a parent, we can see our children's potential, but we neglect them. he has a future in this ."

@fhirfhj recalled:

"My cousin used to fix our kettles and iron Kore Alles, and he was in primary Loma we never understood how he fixed everything without being taught."

@chaungeni:

Bro, all I can say is that I started like that. Today I am a Computer Technician. I have even registered with my company. I'd love to meet this champ ❤️."

@blaqgoldmongwe said:

"I told my wife our son is a genius, and she said that's what all parents say about their kids, and she didn't believe it."

Watch video:

