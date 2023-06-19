Nigerian police PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called for the arrest of popular prankster, Trinity Guy

Nigerian police PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has caused an online stir after saying that popular prankster, Trinity Guy, should be arrested.

Trinity Guy is one Nigerian skit maker who is quite controversial for his extreme pranks that leave many people, especially his victims in distress.

The police PRO shared one of Trinity Guy’s worrisome pranks on his Instagram page and shared his thoughts about it in the caption.

According to Adejobi, the prankster should be arrested. He also added that people who have been left in distress because of extreme pranks should start to report them because some of their tricks are criminal and evil.

He wrote:

“This doesn't make any sense. I think the guy should have been arrested. Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminals, immoral, and evil. These women have a gpod case against him.”

Nigerians react as Police PRO Adejobi calls for Trinity Guy’s arrest

Shortly after the policeman shared his thoughts on the controversial prankster online, his post generated a series of mixed reactions.

Read some comments from netizens below:

themainman1963:

“You can arrest him fine. But did you respond to those videos of your police officers doing nonsense all around since yesterday? Have you arrested them?”

officialresonanceband:

“Hmmm... I think most of his pranks are staged, he wan dey prank the viewers join.”

benjisazi:

“You are very right sir because this is too extreme, sir what about the way your men harass our vouths and treat unarmed suspects as if the law court has pronounced them guilty? Don't you also think we have had enough or do you the senior officers derive joy in always having to apologize when this evil are carried out by your men? We employed you all as you are been paid from tax payers money and I have the right to know what you are doing about it because I am a Nigerian.”

mayorsqe:

“Honestly, the guy needs to be cautioned, not everyone we see on the road is that healthy for his pattern of prank.”

spiderdike:

“Arrest him for what? Have you finish arresting criminals and other terrorists? Oga go and sit down and stop threatening pple with arrests.”

only1dognaire:

“Honestly its high time this guy gets arrested fr!”

loro_ace:

“Some of these pranks are truly uncalled for. Settle down and make good and enjoyable content.”

vuvuzelaexposure:

“adejobimuyiwa I am a strong supporter of law enforcement but you got this one wrong. Let's focus on your badly behave service members pls. These pranksters are all using a script.”

ysg_cargo_logistics:

“@nigeriapoliceforce pls arrest this guy ASAP he has been doing this evil act for long so irritating and annoying.”

ebytex07:

“Arrest him for what?”

elraai:

“Trinity it's high time you stop this madness.”

pablo_de_oracle:

“I have said my own any body way prank me or my mother I will make sure that's the last you ever prank any body again. Because this total rubbish and nonsense.”

Source: Legit.ng