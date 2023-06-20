Regina Daniels has always been by her husband Ned Nwoko's side through his political campaigns and ambition

Now that his ambition has been fulfilled, the politician decided to host people in Anioma, Delta state, who stood behind him

In a video shared on Regina's page, the actress made sure the women who came went home with wrappers and there was enough to eat

Regina Daniels has fully transitioned into a politician's wife, and she plays the role well, to the admiration of fans.

In a video seen on her page, the actress' husband Ned Nwoko hosted his people in Anioma, Delta State to a feast to show his appreciation for their support.

The actress dressed in a beautiful outfit stood by her husband as they went about greeting dignitaries that showed up to celebrate with them.

Regina was later seen with some girls who accompanied her as she made sure every woman who attended the event went home with a wrapper and other items.

The actress' mum Rita Daniels also showed up to support her daughter.

Regina wrote:

"We hosted the great people of Anioma. It was a really beautiful gathering. In attendance were our Executive Governor and his deputy, the Dein of Agbor and other Traditional leaders, the members of the House of Representatives and house of Assembly, party Leaders, other dignitaries and the good people of Anioma. I thank everyone who came out to show their support "

Most people were full of praise for the actress who has morphed into her new role and plays it well.

cruisewithjoe:

"First Lady energy!!!!!! Love it nnem."

evbu.osawe:

"The trophy wife of Nigeria."

amarah.shuga:

"Nah who give man peace eeedey carry like that! You don't buy such things,you don't get such affection from a man that has money like that, Regina is such an amazing wife to the husband if you vex hit your head for wall."

useful_herbs:

"Men don’t realize, but women love when you hold their hand in public. Well done sir for showing your wife public affection, congratulations dear Gina"

nkolinirvana:

"Grooming Regina for gubernatorial or diplomatic role in the future. She is a born leader."

prettyy.favour:

"He’s always holding her hands . God am I a rock."

empressteena:

"Omoh! You know how to be a Politician's wife. I give it to you. "

iamalexie777:

"This man is so unfair to the other woman, "

