A viral post on social media has sparked reactions from netizens after a clip of a man who was brutally beaten up for comparing Wizkid and Davido

The man, who is yet to be identified, was said to have been involved in the visceral argument of who was a better singer between the two famous Afrobeat acts Wizkid and Davido

It is alleged that the unidentified man had declared the popular DMW boss a better singer than Big Wiz

A young man was alleged to have recently met his Waterloo during an argument about who was the better musician and singer between Afrobeat stars, Wizkid and Davido.

According to the viral post, the man allegedly was noted to have declared his opinion unequivocally, picking Davido as the better singer, artiste and performer over his famous arch-rival.

Photos of a man allegedly beaten up for picking Davido ahead of Wizkid trends online. Photo credit: @massmediaforum/@davido/@wikzidayo

Source: Instagram

A Twitter user with the handle @Nyechii was the one who posted the viral news. She noted in her post what the young man allegedly said that got him in trouble. She said:

"This is Mr Kweku, all he said was that Davido is better than Wizkid."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the viral post about Mr Kweku picking Davido over Wizkid that nearly cost him his life:

See how netizens reacted to viral news of a man getting beaten up over Wizkid and Davido

@noonecare_eth:

"This one be like who get radio @ when go know wiz and davido."

@irk_amobiojo:

"Freedom Of Speech Dey,, But Freedom After Speech I Can't Assure You...."

@holar_chase01:

"We no touch him at all na."

@elhadji_igbalode:

"Let’s settle this debate once and for all! Abeg make una shade me as una like but wizkid is the biggest artist Nigeria has ever had ion care about your opinion this is what I solely believe in I’m a vector fan though but wizkid ha e stop naa Davido bawo?"

@cardplugofficial:

"Help him to look for hot water bros."

@ellaebome:

"Three conversations I personally try to avoid are entertainment, religious, and political discussions."

@_____nolabel_____:

"Why this guy resemble DJ chicken."

@its_jokemi:

"Mind your business Una no go hear."

@olamilekan_money.a:

"That's what happens when you don't mind your business."

@fala_fala_money_:

"This one nah full community beat am ooh."

Star Boy FC vs 30BG: Massive clapbacks as Davido and Wizkid’s fans clash Online, Drag Kids Into Messy Fights

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Twitter fans would never get bored of going to unexpected extents in Davido vs Wizkid's age-long supremacy battle.

Termed the Wizkid FC and the 30 Billion Gang, the two fan bases decided to commence the day with severe hate and beef for each other as they dragged themselves like "I pass my neighbour" generators.

The fans went all out for themselves and hit the extra mile of name-calling the singers' children in their dirty fights online.

Source: Legit.ng