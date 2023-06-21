It seems like something is cooking inside of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Dorathy Bachor's heart as a clip of her with a new man trend online

The new man has been identified as singer Spearheart; after a quick look through the Afrobeat artist's page, we stumbled upon a post by him lavishing the reality TV star with praises

He noted that of all the powerful women life had brought his way, none can be compared to Dorathy

Popular Nigerian reality TV star and actress Dorathy Bachor trends after a clip of her and a new man who seems to have stolen her heart goes viral.

According to netizens, the new man has been identified as singer Spearheart. After the news broke, Legit.ng did some digging, and we discovered that Dora's new man had also dropped a heartwarming message on his page for his woman.

Nigerian reality TV star, Dorathy trends online after a clip of her and singer Spearheart were seen together. Photo credit: @thedorathybachor/@spearheartmusic

Read Spearheart's message showering encomium on Dorathy:

"Thank you, Dorathy @thedorathybachor - of all the powerful women this life could bring my way for this role, it just had to be you…with that unforgettable laughter! Keep shining, keep winning, keep giving, of your beautiful, joyous personality. You are born to love."

See the trending post below:

See some of the reactions that Dorathy and Spearheart's post stirred

@thedorathybachor:

"Aww you’re beyond amazing, can’t wait ."

@mhiz_olushola_:

"Wow! a wonderful moment!"

@abisolajimoh.aduniola:

"WOW ❤️❤️ This is beautiful ."

@matty_couture:

"Looking forward for what’s to come,can wait for it."

@ikeeoluwa:

"Amazing!! Can’t wait for this, it is set to be epic."

@tife_bayo:

"Looking forward to what’s to come, we’re in for an experience."

@olushola_praize:

"Awwwn, this so lovely!❤️."

@lymart202:

"Wow my fav in this, can't wait."

Many gush as BBNaija's Dorathy stuns with breathtaking pictures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and entrepreneur Dorathy Bachor recently shared some stunning pictures on her social media timeline.

Dorathy, in the pictures, rocked a red top and brown shorts and posed perfectly for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Dorathy wrote:

"Unlike Tems, I won’t wait for you."

