Famous Nigerian show presenter, fashion enthusiast and former Big Brother Naija housemate Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently talked about the 2023 elections and why he thinks the Nigerian political system requires major surgery to get things right in the country.

Ebuka gave his candid thoughts about the 2023 elections during a conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, where he noted that the results were not a fair reflection of the people's mandate.

Recall that the show host publicly announced while presenting Big Brother Titan that he would return to Nigeria to participate in the 2023 presidential elections, which saw him miss a week.

It is hard to say the last elections were a true reflection of the people's choice

When we asked Ebuka if he thinks just like the BBNaija voting system, did the votes of Nigerians indeed count during the 2023 elections, he said;

"It is hard to say that the people's votes counted. There were several irregularities, malpractices, and videos of voter intimidation. With all this glaring evidence, it is hard for anyone to be happy with how things went. But I don't think it is what anything should speak on at the moment. Those who are aggrieved are in court, and I hope justice is done."

He continued, saying:

"It is very painful what happened at the last elections because I have family members who were affected by election violence, especially at the governorship elections. It is not out of place if anyone thinks the last elections were not particularly fair. Considering what we all saw and witnessed both on an individual and collective level."

