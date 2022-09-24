Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is currently in New York and he met with famous billionaire, Bill Gates

An excited Ebuka flooded his Twitter page with some photos taken with the wealthy businessman and fans had mixed reactions

One follower hilariously asked Ebuka if he told Gates about the wealthy Nnewi billionaires who are richer than he is

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recently took to his official Twitter page with some cool photos taken with popular billionaire, Bill Gates.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) presenter was the official host at the Goalkeepers conference in New York and he made sure to strike a pose with Gates.

Ebuka meets Bill Gates, they share handshake. Photo: @ebuka

Source: Twitter

“When Big Bill met Nnakenyi ,” Ebuka captioned a photo in which he was spotted rocking a popular Igbo outfit.

Check out his tweet below:

Social media users react

@PharmKaycee said:

"Those who said BBN is a show of immortality should watch Ebuka meet Bill gates. BBN is huge!"

@Hybeegold123 said:

"Ebuka you dey put hand for pocket in front of bill gate?"

@CHISOMB12 said:

"Lol the way Ebuka put hand for Bill gate shoulder as if he is saying "how does it feel to be among the top 5 house mates"

@thesheddyking said:

"Did you tell him about the nnewi billionaires that are richer than him."

@alrhemistt said:

"One of the richest men in the world shaking hands with Bill Gates."

@Myxtique_ said:

"Ebuka, it is amazing to see you standing very close to one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates. You've built a network of really great people who are willing and ready to connect with you. I know you will learn a thing or two from Bill Gates."

@UtuborOsariemen said:

This photo says two things: 1. Bill is very humble. 2. Ebuka is very proud and arrogant. He's not supposed to put his hand on his shoulder and pocket. A hand shake is very much okay. Greeting should be formal.

Source: Legit.ng