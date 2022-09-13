BBNaija reality star Dorathy Bachor shared some cute pictures of her where she looked stunning

Dorathy, who was one of the housemates in the BBNaija lockdown edition in the caption of the picture, said unlike Tems, she wouldn't wait

Many of Dorathy's colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have stormed the comment section to gush over the pictures

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and entrepreneur Dorathy Bachor recently took to her social media timeline to share some stunning pictures.

Dorathy, in the pictures, rocked a red top and brown shorts and posed perfectly for the camera.

Dorathy slays in new pics. Credit: @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Dorathy wrote:

"Unlike Tems, I won’t wait for you."

See the post below:

Colleagues and fans gush over Dorathy's pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

veeiye:

"You look stunning ."

smartmoneyarese:

"Such a hottie ."

thewavesreality:

"A babe through and through ."

alicesamuel64:

"My one and only queen❤️(nwunye nwanne mu nwoke I na -enwo oku)."

faith__artistry:

"We don’t wait over here."

basketscratesng:

"What is this beauty you are serving us this Monday morning ."

pelumi_j:

"Why am I tempted to Comment “O porr” ."

bimdqueen:

"Na bcos of u i dey get data ❤️our very own otititi.. Our very one and only favorite.. Beauty personified!!!"

arisco_tuzzy10:

"Dorathy easy nauuu you too fine abegii no make us loose focus on a Monday morning ."

itz_praise:

"Ololade mi Asake."

emmanuelwhaja:

"Miss u b✨."

