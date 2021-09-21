Big Brother Naija reality star, Dorathy Bachor, was one of the few Lockdown ex-housemates whose outfits at the reunion impressed a lot of fans.

One of her outfits rocked on the big screen was a gold shimmery mini dress designed by Somo by Somo which she paired with some black strappy, heeled sandals.

The fashion lover recreated Dorathy's lool. Photo credit: @thedorathybachor, @matosfashionhouse, @beautybywura

Her ensemble was praised by loads of her fans and months after the reunion ended, the stylish look has been replicated by a fashion lover.

The beautiful lady who runs a fashion house recreated the gorgeous fit for her birthday, and it is fair to say she got it pretty well.

Check it out below:

Omosexy's look recreated

Nollywood actress/filmmaker, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has definitely got fans who love everything about her, down to her sense of style.

The veteran actress and mother of four has managed to maintain a stunning figure which she never hesitates to flaunt in beautifully curated outfits.

A few weeks ago, Omosexy as she is fondly called, left many fans in awe of her beauty when she shared photos of herself in a dazzling black corset dress that did justice to her lady curves.

The long-sleeved dress was made of sequin and had a corset detailing that complimented her feminine silhouette.

Well, it didn't take long before someone replicated the look.

Shaffy Bello's asoebi look replicated

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello was one of the stars to grace the high-profile wedding of Adebola Williams.

The movie star who was a part of the asoebi ladies donned a dress designed by Xtrabride Lagos and it goes without saying that she made a gorgeous wedding guest.

As is the case with many celebrity fashionistas, it didn't take long before a fan replicated Bello's look.

Rather than the oxblood and white combo as seen on the actress, this beautiful lady opted for a blue lace which she combined with sheer fabric for the top part of her dress.

Queen of style recreations

It is a known fact that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a fashion icon when it comes to Nigerian celebrities, and not everyone gets it as good as he does.

More often than not, social media witnesses several failed recreations of looks rocked by the Big Brother Naija host.

Well, this is certainly not the case with fashion designer, Olubunmi Ojo-Adenugba.

