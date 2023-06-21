Nigerian female Afropop singer Simi recently made some interesting revelation about her love life that has led to many hailing her husband, Adekunle Gold

During a recent interview with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)'s Tacha, Simi shared on the show that she had never been heartbroken before and doesn't even know how it feels

The singer disclosed this after she was asked by Tacha what was the inspiration behind her latest single, 'Stranger'

Famous Afropop singer Simisola Kosoko better known as Simi has stirred emotions online with a recent revelation she made during a radio interview with Big Brother Naija star, Tacha.

During the interview, Simi said she loves 'Love' and enjoys singing about it but wanted to explore something different. She said this was the basis behind her new single 'Stranger'.

Singer Simi stirs emotions online with a recent revelation about her love life during an interview with Tacha. Photo credit: @onejoblessboy/@symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The singer disclosed this after Tacha asked her if her relationship was distressed for dropping a heartbreak song.

Deja's mum replied, saying she had never been heartbroken before and doesn't even know what it felt like.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This disclosure by Simi has sparked reactions on Twitter as fans of her husband, Adekunle Gold, went gaga in joy while hailing AG for being a loving, sweet and caring man to the core.

Watch Simi's interview sharing insight into her love life with Adekunle Gold:

See the comments that Simi's interview about her love life post stirred online

@StarnLee7:

"Beauty, brains and smart #Simi. Kunle is the luckiest boy on earth presently... shout out you guys !"

@iamwisdom22:

"Is simi voice for me always ✨."

@officialjoysia:

" champion for people that have taken breakfast ."

@tee_blog:

"The same cool fm we crashes their website when Tacha went to do interview. Omo! We come from far ooo! Well done Tacha."

@babbyluvvv:

"She sang it for me ."

@harrietuhomesandproperties:

"A queen and more thanks ma @symplysimi for supporting our Queen Tacha we love you."

@mikhaelgram:

" we totally love it."

Video as Adekunle Gold admits he’s shameless lover man and a One-Woman Type of Guy, Fans Gush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold recently made headlines on social media after discussing being a one-woman type of man.

In a recent interview, the Party No Dey Stop crooner opened up about shamelessly being a lover man.

According to him, his song, One Woman, is to celebrate that. He also added that only a few people are one-woman kind of men, and he feels they need to celebrate each other.

Source: Legit.ng