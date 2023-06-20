Controversial singer Portable Zazu is trending over a video showing him buying President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun's frames by the roadside

In the clip, Portable, who said he wants to put the frames in his office, paid the seller N10k and added a bonus

The video has since stirred different reactions among netizens on social media as some of his fans applauded him for his habit of giving out to people

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation Label boss has shared a video showing the moment he purchased President Bola Tinubu and Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun frames by the roadside.

In the video, Portable, who is based in Sango Ota Ogun state, could be heard saying he wants to put the frames in his office as he paid the seller N10k and added a few naira notes as a bonus.

Portable pays N10k for Tinubu and Dapo Abiodun's frames. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Portable wrote in his caption:

"Who Go Help You No Go Stress You ✍ Akoi Street Love ❤️."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Portable buying Tinubu and Dapo's frames

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

only_1_mtn:

"He go still buy PO whether he likes it or not... Gather here if you believe this prophecy ."

n6oflife:

"Portable is for Everybody and Portable is for Nobody. ."

scoobynero:

"VERY HUMBLE GUY ."

joe_dee101:

"I like the fact that he gives happily ."

adorable_barbiiee:

"See the way he dashed that plantain chips guy 1k ."

queen_annastacyp:

"The way he supported that guy Portable can never make anyone Sad."

sidexbeats:

"The plantain chips guy is the real definition of the right place at the right time? ."

lulusmooth

"All the boys will enter the street start selling Tinubu frame and other politicians, so new business oh. Portable office and house will soon turn to art gallery Tinubu come fine well for that particular frame."

Portable gives Iya Rainbow money

Meanwhile, Portable made headlines over his generosity towards veteran actress Idowu Phillips aka Iya Rainbow.

Despite being controversial, the Zazu Zeh crooner has been known to be generous to people.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of Portable at the 2023 Golden Stars Awards event. Veteran actress Iya Rainbow was also in attendance.

The Zazu crooner then approached the movie star and bowed in front of her respectfully. They both exchanged a few words before he dipped his hands into his green bag and brought out bundles of cash which he gifted to her.

Source: Legit.ng