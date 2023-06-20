Nigerian Afrobeats raver Rema was spotted recently with the nine-time Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott

In the video making the rounds online, the two were spotted in an event as the America rapper's song blasted in the background

Fans and netizens were quick to spot the resemblance between the artists as they gushed over their camaraderie

Nigerian music sensation Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, recently met with US rapper Travis Scott.

In the video that captured the incredible moment, the American artist's song played in the background as the pair could be seen shaking hands and expressing "brotherly love."

Pictures of US rapper Travis Scott and Mavin star Rema

Source: Instagram

Fans were intrigued by the smooth camaraderie shown in the clip as the duo danced to the song playing.

See the clip below:

Internet users react to Travis Scott's meeting with Rema

jaybmusics:

"See bad link up nah."

goodbhadboyyna:

"God when this is always my God when … Rema Dey always motivate me in some ways."

heislazy_:

"Nobody sabi this game pass @heisrema slowly making big moves with brains."

qurasmangram:

"Finally met his mentor for fashion."

kuwait__official:

God bless NIGERIA and AFRICA......AFROBEATS DOINGS."

macau_laiii:

"This is too hard let’s go Rema Bwoy."

