Talented Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, recently got Wizkid’s fans talking after a video went viral online

In the trending clip, AG Baby addressed people who call themselves ‘Popsi’, noting that the real grandfather is coming

A number of Wizkid FC members took offence and accused Adekunle of being disrespectful to the Grammy-winning musician

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, seems to have stepped on the toes of Wizkid FC members with a video making the rounds on social media.

A video of AG Baby speaking during what appeared to be a radio show surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the former YBNL star said that while some people call themselves ‘Popsi’, the real grandfather is coming.

Wizkid FC attacks AG Baby

After the video made the rounds, a number of Wizkid FC members took to social media to express their displeasure.

Many of the musician’s fans found Adekunle Gold’s statement disrespectful as they felt he was throwing shade at Wizkid, who had made it known on social media some time ago that he is ‘Popsi’.

One Wizkid FC fan wrote:

“Some of una no get respect sha, Okay.”

Another one said:

“Never you disrespect Wiz! Una no ever fit be mate, Age is just a number remember Tio.”

Other netizens react as Wizkid FC fans call out Adekunle Gold

Read some of the mixed reactions from other social media users below:

young_frosh022:

“He’s far better than wizkid to be honest.”

wavygotpaid_:

“Wizkid fc are just too troublesome who tag wizkid as Afro beat popsy cause I don’t know why you feel he’s talking to him una like Wahala.”

dave_bagboy12:

“See small Adekunle wae baby wear and school fees wan kill, na him Dey talk Anyhow like this.”

morre1x:

“To be sincere what ag baby said about our fav wizkid is true, he’s truly mid.”

Ajibola_aa:

“Even adekunle Gold wey better pass gbavido dey talk.. well i like you sha don’t do that again.”

oluwole_samuel_:

“All of una go dey use wizkid name find engagement when una no boom again... Eku iyaaa.”

maradona_jay:

“Did he say he was referring to Wizkid?? Abi nah Only Wizkid be Popsy wey dey alive?”

teezipapi:

“The way Fc’s behave like they are possessed will never seize to amaze me. They act bitter and pained at every given opportunity. This things is getting out of hand for real. They are all compelled to give bad vibes at every situation. I wonder who is dating them, you can never have peace of mind having such a person in your life. Tufiakwa.”

wizkid_blogger_:

“Kunle must be catching cruise I guess.”

Simi defends Adekunle Gold as fan claims he's copying Burna Boy's style

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, recently waded into the trending topic concerning her husband, Adekunle Gold and Burna Boy.

A tweet from a Burna Boy fan had made the rounds on social media. The fan alleged that Adekunle Gold was copying the Grammy-winning artiste’s style.

The Twitter user, @benny7gg, started by reacting to a photo of Adekunle Gold with Nigerian heavyweight champions Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

The tweep then went ahead to express his displeasure at seeing Adekunle Gold with the boxers. According to him, the singer was not only copying Burna Boy’s style, but he was also linking up with his friends.

