Grammy-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy’s stardom was recently bestowed on a lookalike fan

In a video making the rounds, Burna-lookalike was seen being praised by a large crowd in Netherlands

The fan was also seen entertaining the crowd with Burna Boy’s signature dance moves and the videos went viral

Talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, trended online after a video made the rounds of one of his lookalike fans.

In the trending video, a large crowd was seen surrounding the Burna-lookalike in Netherlands.

The fan was dressed similarly to the singer and also had his signature dreadlocks hairstyle.

Fans react to funny video of Burna Boy lookalike performing like singer in Netherlands. Photos: @georgeimagbe

The video also showed the lookalike entertaining the crowd by doing some of the singer’s signature dance moves as they chanted “Burna Burna”.

However, the lookalike fan could not hold his balance like the Grammy-award winning singer and he fell to the ground in the viral clip.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy lookalike performing for crowd in Netherlands

The video of the Burna Boy lookalike enjoying his fame and entertaining the crowd in Netherlands soon went viral and it drew a number of interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

shola_pro:

“Nigerians are happy people for real.....any opportunity to catch cruise and spread happiness...”

arocheta77:

This one na odogwu yan.”

thick_tiantia:

“Until you break leg, I trust burna na.”

ollies_glam:

“Odogwu with the vibe.”

me_warri001:

“Wetin we go call dis one.”

oluvisual_:

“Him leg don cast.”

danationboy;

“If leg come break nah, dem go begin dey blame eim village ppu 4 eim own mumuism.”

big_milli30:

“Normally Odegwu bad.”

prestigee_living_large:

“Hmm omo na all of them con dey get lookalike now O. Baba don break leg.”

joey_black:

“Big cat don stumble.”

is_donaldson:

“bro fall for grand ooo.”

Burna Boy praises Saheed Osupa

Nigerian Grammy award singer Burna Boy has handed Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa his flowers in a trending video on social media.

In the viral clip, Burna Boy was seen with some associates as he said only his fans 'Outsiders' could understand what was happening. He, however, told non-fans to listen to Osupa instead.

In his words: "Na only outsiders fit understand wetin dey sup. As for the remaining, make dem go listen to Saheed Osupa."

