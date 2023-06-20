Young Nigerian Afrobeat singer Magixx trends online as he officially joins the Mercedez Benz gang

The Don Jazzy signee got people talking online after he shared photos of his new ride on his page while a little story about life before fame

Magixx's colleague Crayon reacted to the Shaye crooner's post by calling him Kanayo O Kanayo, which one some terms mean he doesn't have the wealth to acquire such a ride

Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeat singer Magixx has sparked reactions online after he took to his page to show off his newly acquired Mercedez Benz AMG.

In his post announcing that he just acquired a new ride, the Mavin record label signee shared a story about his humble beginnings and why he thinks he deserves to own an AMG even though he is still relatively young.

Magixx revealed in the post how he used to walk all the way from Oke-Ira to Ogba to get free studio sessions because he couldn't pay for a proper one.

He noted that getting himself a Mercedez Benz AMG would help cover for all the pains of those yesteryears.

See Magixx's post flaunting his new ride below:

However, fans have reacted to Magixx's claim, and these were their comments

@teezartagain:

"Bro just enjoy your new ride and leave that story."

@u.c.h.a.y.n.n.a.y.a:

"Ogba and ojodu people coman measure the distance."

@kimberlie__:

"Oke Ira to ogba is not far nah."

@anikeade240:

"Oke ira to ogba magixx shey o wa jina to yen ni. Lai se ikoroduthat my office area nah, normal level..well sha e still far for am."

@mbaiseboyy:

"Oke-Ira to Ogba no far nah my bro we Dey trek from Obawole to Berger, Powerline for Oke-Ira to fagba congrats my bro."

@shugawon:

"Once a celebrity buys car, they'll start forming things weh no really happen to them in real life, anyways congrats bro, more keys."

@_westfargo:

"Oke Ira to Ogba ker? Is okeira not in Ogba? Na waiting me self want ask baba Dey cap like say no be same place."

@luchi_store1:

"Shey the Oke Ira wey dey Ajah? Make I know from where I go start my trekking."

@duchess__p:

"Oke ira is in Ogba na! Congrats btw."

@minty_shuga:

"Can’t wait to buy my own n write how I use to trek from Finbars road to to Mission Hill God abeg."

