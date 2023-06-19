It was quite a fun-filled weekend for the Adedimeji family as the young Nollywood couple Lateef and his wife Mo Bimpe officially launched their new store

The event was graced by some high-end familiar faces from Nollywood like Wumi Toriola, Odunlade Adekola, Jigan Baba Oja and many more

Mo Bimpe, in her appreciation post gave thanks to God for a successful lunch of Lateef and her outfit brands while noting how they planned for one but Allah turned it into two

Popular Nollywood actors Adedimeji Lateef and his wife Mo Bimpe, leave many speechless after an exquisite opening of their fashion brand and cloth store.

The couple had been on social media for weeks doing awareness of the official launch of their brand.

Nollywood stars storm Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo Bimpe's store opening in Lagos. Photo credit: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

The store, which was revealed to be Ade.fits and Rahmah Stores, was officially opened on Sunday, June 18, 2023, to quite a huge fanfare.

Many of their industry colleagues were at the store opening. One of the most famous faces at the event was ace actor Odunlade Adekola who was seen showering prayers on the young couple.

Other celebs at the store opening were; Wumi Toriola, Debbie Shokoya, Jigan Baba Oja, Debo Macaroni, Eniola Ajao, Jide Awobona, Ijebu, Fathia Williams and many more.

See clips from the store opening below:

See how netizens reacted to the store opening

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Ehn? You are my neighbor ke."

@debbie_shokoya:

"Welldone Dear❤️."

@slim_funtola:

"Not far from where I live i can see this woman for free by just patronizing her I'll tell my mom and pls oh na mobimpe I wan see oh not your workers abeg."

@omolaradrk:

"Congratulations mypeople see you guys soon ❤️atajere nigbogbo igba lagbara olorun."

@tsmart_needlework:

"If you watch more than one time like this comment."

@kmyfashionavenue:

"Una don dey look alike, shey you know sha."

Source: Legit.ng