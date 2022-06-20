Mavin artist Magixx set himself up for massive dragging and criticisms on social media after he made a bold claim about the collaboration between Wizkid and Chris Brown

Magixx described the collaboration between Wizkid and Chris Brown as ‘stupid’ which didn’t go down well with many Nigerians

The Mavin singer has since taken to social media to clarify his tweet saying he meant the song was dope

Upcoming singer Magixx, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s own label made headlines after he referred to Wizkid’s latest collaboration with Chris Brown as stupid.

This is coming after Wizkid was featured on Chris Brown’s newest music project dubbed “Call Me Everyday” which is currently on major streaming platforms across the world.

Reacting to the song, Magixx in a now-deleted tweet via his Twitter handle called it, ‘stupid’.

“This new Chris Brown and Wiz is stupid", he wrote.

Internet users drag Magixx

Many have taken to different social media platforms to drag Magixx over his tweet. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

manarealgram:

"People already coming at him .. dude mean the song is crazy .. like the song is mad .. my 9ja people."

_only1yano:

" Nigerian don’t understand slangs, he should have known before tweeting it."

vicky_xy09:

"That boi no get sense na y Boyspace de pass am ."

swenky:

"This one way start music yesterday self dey form "me and blocking na 5 n 6" If na like this them Wiz and David dey get time reach, no be One hit wonder we for dey call them. You self shalom ko koshi danu."

Magixx clarifies his statement on Wizkid and Chris Brown's collaboration

The Mavin crooner in a statement said he made a mistake deleting the tweet as many misinterpreted it.

He revealed he has been receiving different hate messages, adding that by saying the song was stupid he meant it was dope.

Chris Brown shares a teaser of his collabo with Wizkid

A few weeks ago, American superstar, Chris Brown announced that Wizkid would be one of the artists that will feature on his upcoming Breezy album.

The song from the upcoming project left fans gushing after its teaser made it to the internet.

In the teaser video, the American singer was seen dancing to the tune of the song Call Me Everyday featuring Wizkid, and the Starboy could be heard blessing the track with his lovely voice.

