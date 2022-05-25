Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently made the day of upcoming music star, Magixx

The Made In Lagos star penned down an encouraging note for the Mavin artiste on social media

Magixx was obviously blown away by Wizkid’s words and noted that he would not be eating that night

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, appears ready to share his grace with other upcoming musicians in the industry going by his recent actions.

The Grammy-winning musician just showed love to budding singer and Mavin artiste, Magixx, on social media.

Wizkid FC shows massive support for Mavin star Magixx after singer endorsed him. Photos: @im_magixx, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Taking to Magixx’s Instagram page, Wizkid penned down a simple and encouraging note for the young singer.

Wizkid told Magixx to shine on and even called him a superstar.

Magixx reacts to Wizkid’s kind words

Shortly after receiving Wizkid’s message, Magixx took to his social media page to gush over the kind gesture.

The Love Don’t Cost a Dime crooner posted a screenshot of Wizkid’s comment on his Twitter page and accompanied it with a caption where he expressed himself.

According to the youngster, he will not be eating that night just to celebrate. See his post below:

Internet users react to exchange between Wizkid and Magixx

Read what Nigerians on social media had to say about it below:

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng