Lagos promises to be exciting this Christmas, with a list of concerts set to happen between December 2022 and the second week of January 2023

Africa's biggest record label, Mavins, hosts a night of musical blare in Lagos, bringing together all its unique and talented artists for the first time in history

Asake brings the heat of the season on December 22 as he headlines Day 2 of Flytime Fest in collaboration with Flutterwave

December is here again! A month to rejoice, have fun, celebrate, and come together with loved ones and strangers from within and outside the country. This ranges from clubbing, night shows, house parties, pool parties, beach hangouts, carnivals, and so on, all brought together to give the concept of Detty's December

The term "Detty December" refers to the frenzy that pervades Lagos in December. This year promises to be exciting after a successful run for Afrobeats, a genre that has made us proud as a country.

Lagos, known as one of Africa's most vibrant cities, will host an array of the hottest parties from December 2022 to the second week of January 2023, all for its residents and visitors—a full-fledged cycle of celebration to usher in the New Year.

Here are some events and places we have listed so that you don’t miss out on any fun this joyous season.

1. Ckay

Ckay Sad Performance Tour: The sensual digital artist will take over Lagos with a live musical concert on December 15th at Harbour Point, V.I. Lagos. Ckay who has been away in North America and Europe for the same "Sad Romance Tour", expresses his joy to be back home. "I’m finally coming home, LAGOS! Been so homesick for the past couple months. Can’t wait to give my day 1s an EXPERIENCE!" he writes on Instagram.

2. Ric Hassani

Ric Hassani, "One Night Only": The burgeoning pop singer and songwriter is back and better. This December, the soul artist hosts a night of musical show at Terra Kulture on the 15th of December.

3.Mavin All-Star Concert

Mavin All-Star Concert (featuring Rema, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, and others): On December 16th, the talented collective of Africa's biggest record label hosts their first joint concert at Livespot Entertainment, Ikate Lekki, Lagos.

4. ISLFest

ISL Fest (Ft. Olamide, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy, etc.): ISL Fest will bring together some of the country’s top artists to perform on December 16th at Wonderland Lagos, Eko Energy City, V.I, Lagos.

5. Kizz Daniel LIVE

Kizz Daniel LIVE: After a successful music year, the Buga hitmaker Kizz Daniel headlines his show at the Eko Convention, Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 17th of December. According to the post made on his Instagram, the "Cough" crooner classifies this event as an "Afroclassic Experience".

6. Adekunle Gold - Catch Me If You Can

Adekunle Gold - Catch Me If You Can: The sensational Afro pop artist Adekunle Gold hosts a night of musical fest at the Eko Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 18th of December.

7.The Beat FM Christmas Party

The Beat FM Christmas Party hosts a range of your favourite artists, including Yemi Alade, Crayon, Amaria BB, Tion Wayne, etc. This year's concert will take place on December 20th at the Federal Palace in Victoria Island, Lagos.

8. Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged (by Flytime Fest) featuring Craig David, Omah Lay, Wande Coal, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Blaqbonez, etc. takes place on the 21st of December at Eko Convention, V.I. Lagos.

9. Asake Live in Concert

Asake Live in Concert: (hosted by Flytime Fest in partnership with) Asake takes over Lagos on the 22nd of December with his energetic dexterity, at Eko Convention, V.I. Lagos.

10. Palmwine Music Fest

Palmwine Music Fest: The alte music duo Show Dem Camp hosts the 5th edition of their eccentric music concert this year, on the 22nd of December at Muri Okunola Park, V.I. Lagos.

11. The Cavemen Live in Nigeria

The Cavemen Live in Nigeria (Lagos Edition), the new-era highlife duo, promises a rich cultural blend of endless African melody on the 23rd of December at Landmark Beach.

12. Island Block Party

Island Block Party: The organizers of the popular Mainland Block Party host their musical concert titled "Red Christmas Party" on the 26th of December. Venue for the event is yet to be disclosed.

13.Vibes on the Beach with Big Wiz

Vibes on the Beach with Big Wiz: Wizkid rounds up the festive month with an oceanic rave at La Campagne Tropicana Beach, Oniru Lagos, on December 30th.

14. The Humour Awards

The Humour Awards (THA), an award ceremony that celebrates comic personalities in various sectors of the entertainment industry, will hold its second edition on January 15, 2023, at Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

