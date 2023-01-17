Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, recently went on social media to celebrate her wins

The media personality bagged three awards and one of them came with a plot of land as a gift

The socialite shared photos of herself with her plaques as she encouraged other women in her industry to work hard

Much loved Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, with the real name, Anita Asuoha, recently bagged three awards and a plot of land.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the media personality shared the great news of her achievement with her many fans.

Warri Pikin won the award for Most Creative Comedy Show 2022, and Stand Up Comedian of the Year 2022 from Humour Awards.

Fans celebrate as comedian Real Warri Pikin wins 3 awards and a plot of land. Photos: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

In one post, Warri Pikin posted photos of herself posing with her two award plaques and a dummy receipt for her plot of land.

In the caption, the socialite expressed gratitude to all those who voted and dedicated her two awards to all the women in the standup comedy industry.

She wrote:

“Area! Who Dey!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This award is Dedicated to all the women in the stand up comedy industry❤️.

"This goes to show that with hardwork and determination we’re unstoppable and a force to be reckoned with. SLOWLY BUT SURELY OUR WORK GO SHOW✌️.”

See the post below:

In another post, the socialite noted that she had also won the African Choice Awards Comedy Act of The Year 2022.

She went ahead to thank her fans for their continued support. She wrote:

“Area Guess what??? WE WON ANOTHER ONE! African Choice Award Comedy Act Of The Year 2022 @africachoiceawards

"Once again i thank you all for standing by me and your continual love and support❤️ Here’s to many more wins ”

See her posts below:

Nigerians congratulate Real Warri Pikin as she wins 3 awards and a plot of land

Many netizens were pleased with the comedian’s latest achievements and they took to her page to celebrate with her. Read some of their comments below:

enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations Queeen! Well Deserved!❤️"

mayyuledochie:

"Well deserved ❤️"

iamitom:

"Ahh ahh! Back to back my G."

uzor.arukwe:

"This year, celebrations will never stop for you and yours "

mama_t_of_warri:

"Area to the world ❤️"

daisy_ogeh:

"And we will win more!!!!!!!!!!! Go mama you are doing AMAZING "

bigboldjenny:

"Well deserved all day every day."

mercy_amy34:

"Big congratulations to you ma. Cheers to moreeeeeee"

kene__chris:

"All you do is WIN❤️"

Source: Legit.ng