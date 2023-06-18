Nigerian Afropop singer Simi sparked reactions with her Father's Day appreciation post to her husband, Adekunle Gold

The mother of one took to social media to share a video of herself with the singer and their little daughter, Deja

Simi went on to appreciate her husband for impregnating her and noted how his presence has made life very easy for them

Nigerian Afropop diva Simi joined the fever of the moment to celebrate her darling husband, Adekunle Gold, on Father's Day.

The mother of one shared a beautiful family video of one of their eventful family moments, capturing herself, her husband, and their little daughter, Deja.

Simi celebrates Adekunle Gold on Father's Day Credit: @symplysimi

In her caption, she thanked the singer for impregnating her and expressed her appreciation for him.

"Happy Father's Day, baby . Thank you for being my impregnator. You're a phenomenal daddy. And our lil girl loves you so much. You're a safe space for me and Deja, and I wouldn't have it any other way... @adekunlegold."

See the video she shared below

Simi's Father's Day post stirs reactions

jeje9jablog:

"Did Simi just say "Thank you for being my Impregnator".... ."

beehbar:

"Wahala for who no get my impregnator o."

tajbol4splend:

"Impregnator Biiti bawo, sounds like an object."

Classicharthey:

"Happy Father’s Day to Simi’s baby daddy."

mahmudzainab1:

"She said my impregnator Simi na character."

debbie_ken101:

"Awww God bless the impregnator and bless you too the Impregnated ."

misstheunderstood:

"Did you say impregnator? ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️i give up mama!! Why I come love you like dis?"

iamdupe2upe:

"I hear another banger today o ' impregnator'."

Simi instructs Deja to do ‘evil’ laugh as she replies people attacking her accent

Nigerian singer, Simi made it clear, via a video, that she doesn't care about how anybody feels about how she talks.

The Woman crooner said this in a reply to people who come on social media to say she is 'forming' an accent.

The singer also said that people who feel one way about her accent make her laugh, and she suddenly instructed her daughter Deja behind the camera to laugh.

